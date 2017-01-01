Select Page

Huger

The World’s Best eSkateboards –
Fast, Durable, and Affordable

Speeds Up to 25mph

Lightweight

Swappable Battery

Bluetooth Remote

LED Head & Tail Lights

Powerful Hub Motor

Choose your ride

CLASSIC

  • Top Speed: 15 mph
  • Weight: 8.7 lbs
  • Measurements: 28.5in x 7.5in
  • Range: 8.5 miles
  • Recharge: 1 / 1.5 hours
  • Grade: 10% incline

TRAVEL

  • Top Speed: 20 mph
  • Weight: 14.6 lbs
  • Measurements: 31.5in x 7.8in
  • Range: 22 miles
  • Recharge: 2 / 2.5 hours, *Swappable Battery
  • Grade: 20% incline

RACER

  • Top Speed: 25 mph
  • Weight: 15.7 lbs
  • Measurements: 38.25in x 7.75in
  • Range: 20 miles
  • Recharge: 2.5 / 3 hours, *Swappable Battery
  • Grade: 25% incline

First-In-Industry Torque Control

Huger’s innovations in adjustable acceleration are an industry first. Choose your mode in the Huger app for a tailored riding experience.

Power At Your Fingertips

Huger’s ergonomic bluetooth-enabled remote control gives you the power at the tip of your fingertips.

Customize Your Ride

With the Huger Travel Board, ride in style with 10 customizable undercarriage lights. Navigate traffic with ease with Huger front and rear LED lights, brake lights, and gyroscope signal lights.

Durable & Secure

Using high-quality, industry-grade materials, Huger skateboards are built to last and keep you safe.
UL certification pending.

Go Wherever, Whenever

The traffic in LA is terrible. Huger eskateboards are a great way to get from point A to B quickly, while enjoying the ride.

- Kevin Smith,

Entrepreneur, Culver City, CA

I love how free I feel on Huger boards. Pure joy.

- Lilja Dwyer,

Skateboarder & Actress, San Francisco, CA

Huger’s boards are unbelievably light and portable. Just grab and go.

- Steven Delaney,

Personal Trainer, @delaney_athletics